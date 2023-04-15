AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 883,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.