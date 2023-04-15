AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AerCap by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.
AerCap Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:AER traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 883,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,160. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.
AerCap Profile
AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerCap (AER)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.