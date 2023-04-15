AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £15,989.40 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.07), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,801.11).

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 342.80 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,116.36, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.21.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJ Bell Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

Featured Articles

