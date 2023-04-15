AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £15,989.40 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJBGet Rating) insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.07), for a total value of £15,989.40 ($19,801.11).

AJ Bell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 342.80 ($4.25) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.55. AJ Bell plc has a one year low of GBX 242.80 ($3.01) and a one year high of GBX 404.07 ($5.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,116.36, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 338.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 339.21.

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.59 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 6,363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJB. Barclays upped their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 280 ($3.47) to GBX 310 ($3.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

AJ Bell Company Profile

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

