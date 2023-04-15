Algorand Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $76.60 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00063255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,422,250,495 coins and its circulating supply is 7,207,795,511 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

