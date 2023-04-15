Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$32.25 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$35.00 to C$34.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$38.50 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

