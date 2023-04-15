Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Price Performance
ALVOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
