Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 22,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $216.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Brazil. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomol. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

