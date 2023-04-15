Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.69

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.69 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 25638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.08.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

