AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Down 2.4 %

AMMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

