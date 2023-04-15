AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Stock Down 2.4 %
AMMX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.31. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. AmeraMex International has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66.
About AmeraMex International
