American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,920 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

