Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Amgen Stock Down 0.6 %

AMGN stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

