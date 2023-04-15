Amgen Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Amgen has a total market cap of $77.28 million and approximately $7,427.92 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amgen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Amgen

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.78065554 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,311.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amgen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.