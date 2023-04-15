Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLS. Mizuho boosted their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 289,920 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 239,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Flowserve by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.28. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

