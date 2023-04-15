Analysts Set Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT at $360.44

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.35 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.69.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.