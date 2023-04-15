Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target at $172.24

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Wingstop from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Wingstop Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $185.39 on Monday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

