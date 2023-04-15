Analyzing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 29.71% 10.28% 6.56% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Runway Growth Finance and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus target price of $14.30, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.53 $32.25 million $0.80 15.19 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk and Volatility

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

