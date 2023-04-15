Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

NGLOY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 150,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anglo American Company Profile

NGLOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.34) to GBX 3,400 ($42.11) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($44.58) to GBX 3,300 ($40.87) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,528.57.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

