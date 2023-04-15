Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the March 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Anglo American Stock Performance
NGLOY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.71. 150,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
