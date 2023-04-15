Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $351.40 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Ankr has a total market cap of $351.40 million and $44.95 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023322 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018342 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,455.40 or 1.00015514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03586438 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $52,518,366.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.