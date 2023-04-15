Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $2,300.45 or 0.07566455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market cap of $67.47 million and $2.24 million worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

