Antonetti Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.08. 19,801,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,433,859. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $123.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.