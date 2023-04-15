Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 24,623,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,557,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

