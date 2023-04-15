Antonetti Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $45,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 34,424,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,234,188. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

