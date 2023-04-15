Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.92. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.90-$4.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APOG opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

