Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins cut their price objective on Apollo Silver from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Apollo Silver alerts:

Apollo Silver Stock Down 7.6 %

APGOF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 14,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,551. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.

Apollo Silver Company Profile

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.