Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $94.93 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0950 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $94.93 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00063216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007709 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.