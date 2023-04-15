Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) were down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 265,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 98,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

