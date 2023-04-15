argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $454.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of argenx from $480.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of argenx from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $382.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 12 month low of $267.35 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

