Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $58.38 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00009268 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003643 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,302,364 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.