ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.32

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $17.69. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 67,277 shares trading hands.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,922,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,494,000 after acquiring an additional 128,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after acquiring an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 987,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 589,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 42,815 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.