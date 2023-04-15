ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.32

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and traded as high as $17.69. ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares last traded at $17.53, with a volume of 67,277 shares trading hands.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.
