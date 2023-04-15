Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.11) to GBX 6,000 ($74.30) in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,000 ($74.30) to GBX 6,300 ($78.02) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ashtead Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment. Its specialty product range includes equipment types such as pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

