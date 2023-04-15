Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
