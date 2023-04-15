Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 100,727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

