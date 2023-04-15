ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.6 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASAZF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 12,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.