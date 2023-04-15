ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,200 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the March 15th total of 690,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 185.6 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of ASAZF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 12,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
