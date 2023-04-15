AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.
AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.
