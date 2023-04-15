AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.03. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 929,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,202 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 83.7% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.