Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.54

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.54 and traded as high as C$11.49. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$11.27, with a volume of 38,545 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Aura Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$821.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00. Corporate insiders own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

