Austin Private Wealth LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,243 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.89.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

