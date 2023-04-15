AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,444,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,938 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $92,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in HP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,500. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

