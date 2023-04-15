AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $79.68 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,209 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.24% of Nucor worth $79,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.29 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

