AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 9,180 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.31% of Domino’s Pizza worth $36,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,124,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after acquiring an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.3% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 168.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.04.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $330.38. 510,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,167. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $291.00 and a one year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 38.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

