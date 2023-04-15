AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $70,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

BDX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.50. 746,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day moving average is $241.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $272.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

