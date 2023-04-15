AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 1,141,810 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,141,810 shares during the period. Masco comprises 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.68% of Masco worth $180,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,241,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,316,000 after acquiring an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.64. 1,230,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,693. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.77.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

