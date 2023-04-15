AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 250,608 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 250,608 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.4% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.25% of Northrop Grumman worth $206,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.57. 501,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,575. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

