AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $56,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE:GWW traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,389. The business’s 50-day moving average is $669.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.