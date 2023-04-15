Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $215.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

