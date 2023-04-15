Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.