Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 764.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.4 %
OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
