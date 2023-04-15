Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Update

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 764.2% from the March 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.4 %

OTCMKTS:AVLNF opened at $0.09 on Friday. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc is a mineral development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. Its projects include East Kemptville Tin, Lilypad Cesium, Nechalacho Ree, Separation Rapids Lithium, and Warren Township Feldspar.

