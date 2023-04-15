Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Up 7.7%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 83,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 128,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Ayro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayro in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

