Bank of America Trims Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Target Price to $24.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

