Bank of The West Acquires 1,764 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank of The West increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $451.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.95. The firm has a market cap of $311.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

