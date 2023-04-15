Bank of The West Has $600,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Intel were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Intel by 125.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 107.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

