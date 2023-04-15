Bank of The West Invests $1.32 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

