Bank of The West Sells 274 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,550,168,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,618,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $372.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $359.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

