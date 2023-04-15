Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Up 143.0% in March

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,894,900 shares, an increase of 143.0% from the March 15th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.8 days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

Shares of Bankinter stock remained flat at $5.87 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bankinter from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.80 ($6.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

